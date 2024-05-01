Statement from Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman today regarding the enforcement action at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis.—Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman issued this statement today regarding the enforcement action at UW-Madison:

“The free exchange of ideas through open dialogue and debate is a hallmark of the Universities of Wisconsin. We support the First Amendment and the right to free expression – including through legal protest – and we continue to uphold these ideals, even in the face of difficult and competing demands.

“We commit to upholding free speech rights while simultaneously upholding the law and our mission to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our community.

“UW-Madison took action to ensure compliance with applicable law and in fulfillment of its commitment to all students and the campus community. I commend Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin for her reasonableness and resolve, as well as her commitment to free expression and the safety and security of her students.”

