Presidential Search Committee named to lead Universities of Wisconsin presidential search UW-Superior chancellor Renée Wachter to serve as interim president

MADISON, Wis.—Amy B. Bogost, President of the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents, has appointed a 25-member Presidential Search Committee to help identify the next Universities of Wisconsin president.

Bogost also announced today that she appointed Renée Wachter, chancellor of UW-Superior, as the Interim President of the Universities of Wisconsin effective May 18.

The Presidential Search Committee will be led by Regent Ashok Rai, chair.

“Without the Universities of Wisconsin, Wisconsin would be a very different state. It would be less competitive, less innovative, and less prepared for the future,” Bogost said. “Our 13 public universities educate the next generation, power our workforce, sustain communities, support thousands of jobs, attract research and investment, and produce discoveries that improve lives here in Wisconsin and far beyond. The next president must bring the courage, discipline, and forward-looking leadership needed to guide the Universities of Wisconsin through one of the most consequential periods in higher education.”

In appointing Wachter, Bogost said she conferred with Regent colleagues and chancellors and found strong support for Wachter – the senior-most chancellor in the Universities of Wisconsin – as the Board begins its search for a permanent president.

“Renée brings the experience, judgment, and institutional understanding this moment requires,” Bogost said. “As our longest-serving chancellor, she knows our universities, our communities, and the challenges and opportunities facing public higher education in Wisconsin. She has earned the trust and respect of colleagues across the system through steady leadership and a collaborative approach. At a time when continuity, focus, and forward momentum are essential, the Board is confident she understands what must be done to support our universities during this transition.”

The Universities of Wisconsin serve more than 164,600 students and, as the state’s talent pipeline, award more than 37,000 degrees annually. With 13 universities all across Wisconsin, including two major research universities, 10 comprehensive universities, and one polytechnic university, the UWs offer value and impact to students, communities, and the public.

In addition to Rai, the members of the search committee include:

Ian Abston, President, Forward 48 and Hoan Group, UW-Oshkosh alumnus

Angela Adams, Regent

Lynn Akey, Chancellor, UW-Parkside

Tracie Banning, Academic Department Associate, Educational Studies, UW-La Crosse

Johannes Britz, Senior Vice President, Academic and Student Affairs, Universities of Wisconsin Administration

Kate Burns, Provost, UW-Green Bay

Raffay Chaudhry, Speaker of the Senate, Student Government Association, UW-Green Bay

Katherine Frank, Chancellor, UW-Stout

Noah Fritz, Student Regent

Thomas Gibson, Chancellor, UW-Milwaukee

Michael Gilmer, Assistant Chancellor for Student Affairs and Strategic Enrollment and Dean of Students, UW-River Falls

Julie Gordon, Vice President, Finance and Administration, Universities of Wisconsin Administration

Marquell Johnson, Professor and Department Chair, Kinesiology, UW-Eau Claire

Jim Kreuser, Regent

Edwin Martini, incoming Chancellor, UW-Eau Claire

Rebecca Mueller, Associate Research Administration Director, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, UW-Whitewater

Tom Palzewicz, Regent

Joan Prince, Regent

Matt Richards, Member, Board of Directors, UW-Platteville Foundation and Alumni Association

Sara Rogers, Regent

Kristi Roth, Professor, School of Education, UW-Stevens Point

Nicholle Schuelke, Professor of Teacher Education, Chair of Department of Education, UW-Superior

Bill Westrate, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, American Family Insurance

John Zumbrunnen, Provost, UW-Madison

The Presidential Search Committee is expected to convene in the coming weeks to receive its formal charge and review search procedures. A team of staff from Universities of Wisconsin Human Resources, the Office of the Board of Regents, and the executive search firm AGB Search will support the committee throughout the process.

More details regarding the selection process will be released in the coming weeks. The successful candidate will require the approval of the full Board of Regents and is anticipated to be selected later this year.

Download photo of Renée Wachter

About the Universities of Wisconsin

The Universities of Wisconsin serve more than 164,600 students. Awarding more than 37,000 degrees annually, these 13 public universities are Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state Universities of Wisconsin graduates stay in the state five years after earning a degree. The universities provide a 23:1 return on state investment. The Universities of Wisconsin also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. Learn more at wisconsin.edu.