University of Wisconsin–Madison Chancellor Search and Screen Committee named

MADISON, Wis.—Amy B. Bogost, President of the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents, and Chris Patton, Executive-in-Charge of the Universities of Wisconsin, have appointed a 23-member Search and Screen Committee to help identify the next UW–Madison chancellor.

Regent Bogost will chair the Search and Screen Committee. Annie Jones, Professor, Division of Extension at UW–Madison, will serve as vice chair. Other members of the committee are:

Julie Anderson, Administrative Assistant, Department of Economics

Zach Brandon, President, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce

Ankur Desai, Professor and Chair, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Haben Goitom, Regent

Cherish Golden, Student

Andrea Hicks, Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Rebecca House, Trustee, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation Board

Renee Moe, President & CEO, United Way of Dane County

Christa Olson, Professor and Chair, Department of English

Bret Payseur, Professor, Department of Medical Genetics

Francisco Peñagaricano, Associate Professor, Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences

Tonia Pittman, Director of Housing Facilities, University Housing

Devesh Ranjan, Dean, College of Engineering

Jack Salzwedel, Regent

Paul Shain, Chair, Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association Board of Directors

Soyeon Shim, Dean, School of Human Ecology

Greg Steinberger, President & CEO, UW Hillel Foundation

Karen Walsh, Regent

Kyle Weatherly, Regent Vice President

Drew Wesson, Student

Jorja Wodziak, Student

“UW–Madison is a world-class university that embodies the Wisconsin Idea in communities all across the state. It will be our goal to find a leader that accelerates the university’s reputation for excellence in teaching, research discovery, and public service while driving innovation in a rapidly changing higher education environment,” Bogost said. “The work of this committee over the coming months is critical to the future of the university and the state of Wisconsin.”

Founded in 1848, UW–Madison is one of the nation’s leading public land-grant universities whose mission extends to serve the state, nation, and world. It is the flagship campus of the Universities of Wisconsin with a student body of nearly 52,000 and more than 27,000 faculty and staff. UW–Madison currently ranks 5th nationally in research expenditures and is an economic engine for the surrounding community and state as a whole. It is guided by the Wisconsin Idea, a century-old principle and public service mission in which the work of the university extends beyond the boundaries of the university to benefit people and communities in Wisconsin and around the world.

The Search and Screen Committee is expected to convene in the coming weeks to receive its formal charge and review search procedures. A team of staff from Universities of Wisconsin Human Resources, the Office of the Board of Regents, and the executive search firm Isaacson, Miller will support the committee throughout the process.

The committee will identify and interview candidates. After the committee has established a list of qualified candidates who merit further consideration, a Special Regent Committee will review candidates forwarded by the Search and Screen Committee, interview finalists, and forward a hiring recommendation for consideration by the Board of Regents. The Special Regent Committee will include Regents Bogost, Goitom, Salzwedel, Walsh, and Weatherly and will be chaired by Bogost.

The successful candidate will require the approval of the full Board of Regents.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN–MADISON

With a nearly $5 billion budget, UW–Madison is composed of 13 schools and colleges which offer upwards of 300 undergraduate majors and certificates, as well as more than 250 master’s, doctoral, and professional programs. UW–Madison’s research enterprise is one of the largest and most diverse in the nation. The university is a member of the Big Ten Conference, and the Wisconsin Badgers field 23 NCAA Division 1 teams. In 2026, UW–Madison was ranked fourth among public universities in the United States by Time magazine, which uses the rankings to highlight institutions that drive academic excellence globally. The university was 12th among public universities in the U.S. News & World Report rankings in 2025.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITIES OF WISCONSIN

The Universities of Wisconsin serve more than 164,600 students. Awarding more than 37,000 degrees annually, these 13 public universities are Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state Universities of Wisconsin graduates stay in the state five years after earning a degree. The universities provide a 23:1 return on state investment. The Universities of Wisconsin also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. Learn more at wisconsin.edu.