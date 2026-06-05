Universities of Wisconsin to host public listening sessions for presidential search

MADISON, Wis.—The Universities of Wisconsin will host a series of public listening sessions across the state next week as part of the ongoing search for the next Universities of Wisconsin President. The sessions are designed to gather input from students, faculty, staff, and community members to help inform the qualities and priorities sought in the UWs’ next leader.

“The Universities of Wisconsin belong to the people of this state, and that is why these listening sessions matter,” said Regent Ashok Rai, who is chairing the Presidential Search Committee. “We are seeking a president who will lead with purpose, connect with communities across Wisconsin, and ensure our universities continue to deliver opportunity, innovation, and impact for generations to come.”

All sessions are open to the public and will provide an opportunity for attendees to share their perspectives directly with members of the Presidential Search Committee. Members of the public can also view the sessions virtually and submit comments and ideas online.

The listening session schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

UW-Green Bay, Weidner Center, Fort Howard Hall, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay

UW-Green Bay, Weidner Center, Fort Howard Hall, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay 12:00 – 12:45 p.m.

UW-Oshkosh, Culver Family Welcome Center, Ballroom C, 625 Pearl Avenue, Oshkosh

UW-Oshkosh, Culver Family Welcome Center, Ballroom C, 625 Pearl Avenue, Oshkosh 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.

UW-Milwaukee, School of Continuing Education, 7th floor (Suite 7000), 161 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

UW-Madison, Memorial Union, Old Madison Room, 800 Langdon Street, Madison

Thursday, June 11, 2026

10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

UW-Eau Claire, Davies Center, Room 340 (Dakota Ballroom), 77 Roosevelt Avenue, Eau Claire

Feedback gathered during these sessions will help shape the presidential search process and ensure the next president reflects the values and priorities of Universities of Wisconsin stakeholders and communities statewide.

Members of the public, students, faculty, and staff will have additional opportunities to provide input on the search process, including at public forums featuring finalists.

More information about the search can be found on the Universities of Wisconsin presidential search website, where the public can find links to watch the listening sessions virtually and to submit feedback, found at wisconsin.edu/presidential-search-2026.

About the Universities of Wisconsin

The Universities of Wisconsin serve more than 164,600 students. Awarding more than 37,000 degrees annually, these 13 public universities are Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state Universities of Wisconsin graduates stay in the state five years after earning a degree. The universities provide a 23:1 return on state investment. The Universities of Wisconsin also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. Learn more at wisconsin.edu.