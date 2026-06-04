Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents approves modest, below-inflation tuition increase

MILWAUKEE, Wis.—The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved a proposal to increase resident undergraduate tuition by 2 percent for the 2026–27 academic year.

The increase is below the current inflation rate and is designed to help universities address rising operating costs while continuing to maintain affordability for Wisconsin students and families.

“This 2 percent tuition increase represents a balanced and measured approach to addressing the rising costs our UW universities face,” said Regent President Amy B. Bogost. “It helps preserve affordability for students while ensuring the UWs have the resources needed to maintain the high-quality education they provide. We do not make this decision lightly, and it follows careful consideration and extensive deliberation.”

“Our universities are facing inflationary increases, an obligation to help fund state-mandated pay increases for our hard-working employees, and other cost pressures,” said Regent Vice President Kyle M. Weatherly. “Our universities have done a great job in recent years managing expenses, but the financial environment remains challenging. We have a fiduciary duty as regents to ensure quality and the long-term success of our universities.”

The decision, by a vote of 15-1, comes after several years of significant financial restructuring across UW universities, including reductions in structural deficits, operational changes, and campus-level cost containment efforts designed to strengthen long-term financial stability.

Over the past decade, resident undergraduate tuition at Wisconsin comprehensive universities has increased at a substantially lower rate than public universities in neighboring Midwestern states.

Even with the proposed increase, the Universities of Wisconsin would continue to rank among the most affordable public university systems in the region.

The proposal would also include an average 3.5 percent increase in segregated fees, or approximately $56 annually. When tuition, segregated fees, and room-and-board costs are combined, the total estimated cost of attendance for resident undergraduates would increase by an average of 2.5 percent.

Revenue generated through the proposal would support essential university operations, including utilities, facility maintenance, employee salaries and benefits, and student services.

2026–27 Resident Undergraduate Tuition and Segregated Fees

The resident undergraduate tuition and segregated fees for each university in 2026-27 is as follows:

UW-Eau Claire: $10,268

UW-Green Bay: $9,133

UW-La Crosse: $10,563

UW-Madison: $12,416

UW-Milwaukee: $11,153

UW-Oshkosh: $9,180

UW-Parkside: $8,851

UW-Platteville: $9,007

UW-River Falls: $9,448

UW-Stevens Point: $9,692

UW-Stout: $10,289

UW-Superior: $9,477

UW-Whitewater: $8,984

In addition, selected programs would undergo program-specific tuition adjustments.

About the Universities of Wisconsin

The Universities of Wisconsin serve more than 164,600 students. Awarding more than 37,000 degrees annually, these 13 public universities are Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state Universities of Wisconsin graduates stay in the state five years after earning a degree. The universities provide a 23:1 return on state investment. The Universities of Wisconsin also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. Learn more at wisconsin.edu.